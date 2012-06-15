By Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 15
MILAN, June 15 Italian investors, who together
with banks hold the key to the country's ability to service its
debt, are showing signs of nervousness by asking for greater
investment diversification, although no real panic has set in
yet, fund managers say.
Cash-rich retail investors and Italian banks have become
increasingly important as the main buyers of domestic government
bonds after foreign investors slashed their exposure to Italian
debt in the midst of the euro zone crisis.
Italian fund managers said U.S. investors were once again
heavy sellers of Italian securities in the days following a
Spanish bank bailout, amid concerns of contagion.
But these outflows stopped once Prime Minister Mario Monti
raised the prospect of asset sales to help cut debt.
While there is no sign in Italy of the deposit drain that is
plaguing crisis-hit Greece and to a certain extent Spain, some
Italian investors are looking to buy non-European currencies to
counterbalance their heavy exposure to the euro and Italy.
"Italian clients thought last year's panic was exaggerated
and that problems were going to be limited to a few peripheral
countries like Greece, Portugal and Ireland," said Daniele
Beltrame, Chief Investment Officer at bank Credito Valtellinese.
"But the seriousness of Spanish banks' problems is making
them nervous and some are asking for diversification into
foreign currencies."
Investments denominated in dollars, Swiss francs and British
pounds emerged as favourites, fund managers said. But investors
were also asking for currencies with a strong correlation to
commodities such as the New Zealand and Australian dollar.
Yet, nearly all of these currencies have risen considerably
since the euro zone crisis first intensified in the final part
of last year, leaving little room for upside.
"We are seeing early signs of some clients moving into
dollars, Swiss francs and even sterling. There has also been
some move away from monetary funds but that's because yields are
low," an investment adviser for retail clients at Italy's top
retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said.
Italy's three-year borrowing costs spiked to 5.3 percent on
Thursday, highlighting the pressure on the euro zone's
third-largest economy.
But although nervous, Italian retail investors were not yet
deserting their home country's government bonds - traditionally
a much-loved local alternative to investing in property - nor
cutting their losses by exiting the Italian market.
"There's no panic and certainly no massive sale of funds,"
the Intesa adviser said.
DOMESTIC BUYERS
Italy is more than halfway through a refinancing need of 440
to 450 billion euros this year, including short-term bonds.
Rome's high-yielding government bonds and securities have
become less appealing to foreign buyers, who now hold just
around a third of Italy's colossal debt against more than 40
percent a year ago.
Many Italian investors, and even some senior bankers, who
cheered the arrival of Monti and bold pro-liquidity measures by
the European Central Bank, were taken aback by the sudden
deepening of the crisis in the past week.
"Compared with October and November Italy's situation has
improved from a fiscal point of view. But despite that, the
perception has worsened," said Massimo Gaggiotti, head of
investment at Italy-based asset manager RMJ SGR.
Data from Italian banking association ABI showed that
deposits held by residents showed no sign of deterioration but
actually grew by 1.5 percent in April after a 2.2 percent rise
in March, the biggest increase since October 2010.
Foreign investors, on the other hand, withdrew 20 percent of
their Italian deposits in March, according to the latest figures
available.
Crucial for an indication of retail investors' sentiment
will be bank deposit data for May, due next week, and June.
Meanwhile portfolio managers are trying to anticipate trends
by calling clients before clients call them.
"I try to head off developments by going to see clients on a
regular basis. At the moment they're not particularly worried,"
said Claudio Solignani, fund manager for Azimut. "I
haven't had a single request to move investments outside
Europe."
