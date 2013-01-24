* Risk of election upset prompts investors to take profits
* Debt demand reflects hunt for yield, short-term confidence
shaky
* German state election suggests voters no longer scared of
change
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Jan 24 As Silvio Berlusconi's
pre-election media blitz intensifies, so do fears of a costly
detour from Italy's road back to economic strength.
Yields on short-term Italian debt, which have fallen
sharply, are creeping up again, reflecting concerns that the
billionaire tycoon, who lost power at the peak of Italy's fiscal
woes in 2011, could have a big influence on the election
outcome.
Some overseas investors are selling up now, rather than
waiting to find out.
Luca Paolini, chief strategist at $135 billion investment
house Pictet Asset Management, is telling clients to take their
profits on Italian bonds ahead of a possible correction, not
only in Italy but the broader euro zone.
"Risk assets have had a great rally on very optimistic
assumptions on both politics and the economy. I suggest people
take money out of all the peripheral countries until we see what
happens in Italy, but maybe even until we see proof that the
European Central Bank (ECB) is not falling asleep at the wheel."
"The U.S. is moving, Japan is moving, and the ECB is losing
the currency war," said Paolini, who is now running a long
position in gold as well as underweight positions in Italian
bonds and equities.
While few are betting on a Berlusconi comeback, the former
premier has steadily cut back a wide opinion poll lead held by
the biggest centre-left group, the Democratic Party, thanks to a
slew of television and radio appearances.
While the centre-left is still clear favourite to win the
election and seize control of the lower house, Berlusconi is
trying to prevent its control of the Senate, which would make it
tougher for a new government to implement painful reforms and
keep a coalition together.
The surprise defeat of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Christian Democrats in Sunday's Lower Saxony state elections has
provided a timely reminder of the unpredictability of politics.
And now that the possibility of a euro zone collapse seems
to have receded after repeated reassurance of European Central
Bank (ECB) support to members in difficulty, the continent's
voters are taking other concerns to the ballot box and results
are becoming tougher to call.
"I'm investing in the euro zone but not in Italy, because
although they have a primary surplus, there's huge uncertainty
politically," said Torgeir Hoien, head of fixed income at $19
billion Norwegian investment firm Skagen.
"What kind of policies will the Democratic Party pursue if
they win? I am not certain. Berlusconi, I suspect, is much more
popular in Italy than most of us appreciate. The common Italian
was quite happy with him."
Such concerns have pushed the yield on two-year Italian
bonds up 12 basis points (bps) to 1.52 percent
since hitting a 33-month low on Jan. 16.
Similarly, the five-year yield has bounced 20
bps since Jan. 11 to 2.98 percent.
TURMOIL
Mike Riddell, manager of the International Sovereign Bond
Fund at M&G, the $351 billion investment arm of UK insurer
Prudential, says the Italian election on Feb. 24-25
could stir up a new phase of political turmoil in Europe.
Last week he sold his 5-year and 7-year Italian government
debt, bought at yields of 6-7 percent in July, banking a profit
of more than 350 bps in the process. He is unwilling to gamble
such gains on the hope of a seamless, market-friendly result.
Like the Spaniards, Irish and the Greeks, Italians are
living in an age of austerity, paying a high price for the
excessive spending of past governments.
Mario Monti, the technocrat parachuted in to succeed
Berlusconi as premier in Italy's hour of need, has pushed
through several unpopular fiscal reforms in an effort to bring
the country's enormous debt under control.
He is now standing as a candidate against Berlusconi but so
far has failed to boost his centrist alliance as much as he had
hoped. Nevertheless, many analysts say the changing poll ratings
could increase the chance that the centre-left is forced to make
an alliance with Monti's group, keeping Berlusconi out.
There are fears that Italians, resentful of government
mismanagement while they have kept their personal finances in
order - boasting one of the lowest household debt-to-savings
ratios in the EU - could be swayed by the lure of a more relaxed
regime offering tax cuts.
Berlusconi has increased his popularity by promising an
immediate repeal of a hated housing tax imposed by Monti.
BOND SIGNALS
Market conditions have clearly improved under Monti. Italy
managed to sell 6 billion euros of 15-year bonds at a 4.8
percent yield earlier this month, its first such offering in
more than two years.
Foreign buyers bought 60 percent of the issue, the head of
the Treasury Debt Management office told Reuters.
But some commentators argue that robust recent demand for
Italian bonds is down to an increasingly desperate search for
longer-term income among investors, who remain on high alert for
downside in the event of an upset.
Italy pays almost five times the rate Germany pays its
five-year bondholders, so any signs of resistance towards
austerity could spell future funding trouble for a country that
has a refinancing target of 420 billion euros in 2013.
"We've seen fledgling recoveries snuffed out in their early
stages on a few occasions since the debt crisis started, and it
wouldn't be a surprise if another political accident tramples
green shoots once again," said Ben Bennett, credit strategist at
Legal & General Investment Management.