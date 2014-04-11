UPDATE 2-Germany sees "non-confrontational solution" with Trump on trade
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
MILAN, April 11 Italy's Anima Holding said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.20 euros a share, near the top of its price range, valuing the company at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion).
In a statement, the company said demand surpassed by more than five times the size of the offer.
Anima Holding will debut on the Italian stock exchange on April 16. Goldman Sachs, UBS, Banca IMI and UniCredit are arranging the deal to list up to 55 percent of the company. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND