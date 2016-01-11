MILAN Jan 11 Italian real estate investment
trust Coima Res said it would not start its initial public
offering on Monday as previously indicated and would publish
final dates for the share sale as soon as possible.
The company, which built the Milan's Porta Nuova development
project, said in a statement that the dates indicated in its IPO
prospectus were "tentative and preliminary."
Coima Res is selling new shares at 10 euros each to raise
300 million euros, Consob said in its newsletter on Monday. It
could increase the offer by a further 22.5 million
shares.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)