(Recasts to add source on IDeA RE, comment, background)

MILAN Jan 11 Two Italian real estate investment trusts (REITs) are still waiting for the right conditions to sell their shares after market watchdog Consob gave the approval for them to go public.

Coima Res and IDeA Real Estate want to raise more than 1 billion euros to help fund their businesses as Italy's real estate market shows tentative signs of recovery.

On Monday Consob said the two REITs would start their share offerings on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. But it later emerged the two companies were not ready.

Coima Res, which developed Milan's Porta Nuova area that is home to Italy's biggest bank UniCredit, said it would not start its offering on Monday and would publish dates for the share sale as soon as was possible.

The dates indicated in its IPO prospectus and published earlier on the day by Consob were "tentative and preliminary", it said.

A share offering by IDeA RE, which market watchdog Consob said would start on Jan. 13, was unlikely to begin on that date, a source close to the group said on Monday.

The source added the company would decide the final schedule for the share offering based on market conditions.

Coima Res aims to raise up to 525 million euros while IDeA RE is looking to pocket 626 million euros, according to a document published by Consob.

The recent performance of the Italian stock market has cast a shadow on the share sales.

"I don't think this is a good moment for initial public offerings... investors are not in the mood for new initiatives," said Roberto Lottici, fund manager at Italy's Ifigest.

Milan's allshare index lost 6 percent in the first week of this year.

Last year Sorgente Res and Domus Italia, two real estate companies, scrapped their IPO plans.

($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)