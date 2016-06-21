MILAN, June 21 A confidential study for ENAV's initial public offering values the Italian air traffic controller at between 2.0-2.5 billion euros ($2.3-$2.8 billion) as pre-marketing for the deal started on Tuesday.

Italy's treasury aims to sell up to 49 percent of ENAV next month in an effort to meet an ambitious target of 8 billion euros in privatisation proceeds this year.

The study by Mediobanca Securities, one of the global coordinators for the offer, said the company's steady cash flow would sustain an "attractive dividend policy."

If successful, the IPO will mark the first listing of an air traffic control provider in Europe.

Britain privatised air traffic control provider NATS in 2001 setting up a public-private partnership in which the government owns a 49 percent stake. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za,; writing by Francesca Landini)