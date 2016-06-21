(Recasts to add Banca IMI and Credit Suisse IPO studies, details)

By Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za

MILAN, June 21 Banks involved in the initial public offering (IPO) of ENAV have valued the Italian air traffic controller at anywhere from 1.8 billion to 2.5 billion euros ahead of its planned listing on the Milan bourse next month.

Italy is aiming to sell up to 49 percent of the company in the first half of July as part of plans to raise an ambitious 8 billion euros ($9 billion) from privatisations this year.

ENAV is the only firm that provides air navigation services in Italy, a similar situation to most other European countries which also have one state-owned air traffic controller.

Britain sold a 51 percent stake in air traffic controller NATS in 2001 but set up public-private partnership rather than listing the company.

If successful, ENAV's IPO would mark the first listing of a such a group on the continent.

In one of the bank studies seen by Reuters, Mediobanca Securities put ENAV's value 2.0 billion to 2.5 billion euros. In a similar study, Banca IMI gave a range of 1.8-2.2 billion euros.

In 2015, ENAV reported 1.7 percent growth in revenue to nearly 850 million euros while core earnings rose 9 percent to 243 million euros.

ENAV makes 99 percent of its revenue from fees set every five years by European authorities. Banca IMI said this gave stability to revenues, margins and cash generation.

Last week, ENAV said it would distribute no less than 80 percent of its free cash flow annually to shareholders, after paying out a 95 million euros in dividend for 2016 results.

"We assume a more generous dividend remuneration, with a pay-out ratio at 85 percent in 2017, 90 percent in 2018 and 95 percent in 2019-2020," Banca IMI said.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global coordinators for the initial public offering, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners.

Advisory company Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisors for ENAV.

(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Clarke)