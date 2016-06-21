(Recasts to add Banca IMI and Credit Suisse IPO studies,
details)
By Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za
MILAN, June 21 Banks involved in the initial
public offering (IPO) of ENAV have valued the Italian air
traffic controller at anywhere from 1.8 billion to 2.5 billion
euros ahead of its planned listing on the Milan bourse next
month.
Italy is aiming to sell up to 49 percent of the company in
the first half of July as part of plans to raise an ambitious 8
billion euros ($9 billion) from privatisations this year.
ENAV is the only firm that provides air navigation services
in Italy, a similar situation to most other European countries
which also have one state-owned air traffic controller.
Britain sold a 51 percent stake in air traffic controller
NATS in 2001 but set up public-private partnership rather than
listing the company.
If successful, ENAV's IPO would mark the first listing of a
such a group on the continent.
In one of the bank studies seen by Reuters, Mediobanca
Securities put ENAV's value 2.0 billion to 2.5 billion
euros. In a similar study, Banca IMI gave a range of
1.8-2.2 billion euros.
In 2015, ENAV reported 1.7 percent growth in revenue to
nearly 850 million euros while core earnings rose 9 percent to
243 million euros.
ENAV makes 99 percent of its revenue from fees set every
five years by European authorities. Banca IMI said this gave
stability to revenues, margins and cash generation.
Last week, ENAV said it would distribute no less than 80
percent of its free cash flow annually to shareholders, after
paying out a 95 million euros in dividend for 2016 results.
"We assume a more generous dividend remuneration, with a
pay-out ratio at 85 percent in 2017, 90 percent in 2018 and 95
percent in 2019-2020," Banca IMI said.
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global
coordinators for the initial public offering, while Banca IMI,
JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners.
Advisory company Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are
advisors for ENAV.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David
Clarke)