BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 102.3 million dirhams versus 86.1 million dirhams year ago
ROME, July 23 Italy's state-owned Post Office will sell shares in up to 40 percent of the company in an initial public offering in October, raising money to lower the country's massive debt, Chairman Luisa Todini said on Thursday.
Poste Italiane will file its prospectus with market watchdog Consob by Aug. 10, Todini told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rome.
"The stake to be sold won't be more than 40 percent, but the decision (on the exact amount) will be up to the owner (the Treasury)," she said.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 102.3 million dirhams versus 86.1 million dirhams year ago
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 72.31 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)