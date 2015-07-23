ROME, July 23 Italy's state-owned Post Office will sell shares in up to 40 percent of the company in an initial public offering in October, raising money to lower the country's massive debt, Chairman Luisa Todini said on Thursday.

Poste Italiane will file its prospectus with market watchdog Consob by Aug. 10, Todini told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

"The stake to be sold won't be more than 40 percent, but the decision (on the exact amount) will be up to the owner (the Treasury)," she said.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)