MILAN May 11 Italian merchant bank Tamburi
Investment Partners plans to list handbag maker Furla
and upmarket food chain Eataly next year, it said in a
presentation on Wednesday.
Italian companies have struggled to go public so far this
year. Only exercise machine maker Technogym and real
estate group Coima Res IPO-COIM.MI have been successful.
Tamburi, whose assets include stakes in listed companies
such as Moncler and Ferrari, said last week
it would invest at least 30 million euros in Furla and help it
with a market listing that would enhance its growth.
The handbag and accessories maker posted revenue of 339
million euros ($387 million) last year, 80 percent of which was
generated outside Italy, Tamburi said in its presentation.
Eataly, famous for selling regional Italian delicacies in
its food stores around the world, reached sales worth 380
million euros in 2015, according to Tamburi.
The merchant bank bought a 20 percent stake in the premium
food chain in 2014 through investment vehicle Clubitaly.
($1 = 0.8750 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)