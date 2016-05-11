MILAN May 11 Italian merchant bank Tamburi Investment Partners plans to list handbag maker Furla and upmarket food chain Eataly next year, it said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Italian companies have struggled to go public so far this year. Only exercise machine maker Technogym and real estate group Coima Res IPO-COIM.MI have been successful.

Tamburi, whose assets include stakes in listed companies such as Moncler and Ferrari, said last week it would invest at least 30 million euros in Furla and help it with a market listing that would enhance its growth.

The handbag and accessories maker posted revenue of 339 million euros ($387 million) last year, 80 percent of which was generated outside Italy, Tamburi said in its presentation.

Eataly, famous for selling regional Italian delicacies in its food stores around the world, reached sales worth 380 million euros in 2015, according to Tamburi.

The merchant bank bought a 20 percent stake in the premium food chain in 2014 through investment vehicle Clubitaly.

($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)