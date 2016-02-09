ROME Feb 9 Italy's state railway company,
Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), signed an agreement with its Iranian
counterpart on Tuesday to develop Iran's rail system, Ferrovie
said.
Foreign firms are keen to exploit opportunities in Iran
after the country emerged from years of economic isolation last
month when nuclear-related sanctions were lifted.
Ferrovie Chief Executive Renato Mazzoncini signed the
agreement with Iranian Deputy Transport Minister and railway
chief Mohsen Pour Sayed Aghaei during the third mission of
Italian businesses to Tehran in recent months.
The deal includes up to 5 billion euros ($5.65 billion) in
export credits from Italy for Iran's RAI railway company, a
statement from Ferrovie said.
"The FS group will supply assistance to the Iranian railways
.. for both high-speed and conventional rail lines, including a
complete programme for training personnel," it said.
It said FS will be on the "frontline" for the planning and
construction of high-speed rail links between the Iranian cities
of Tehran and Hamadan, and between Arak and Qom.
Iran is seeking to expand its rail network to 25,000 km
(15,500 miles) from 10,000 currently, with 7,500 km already
under construction, the statement said.
Last month, Italy rolled out the red carpet for Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani in a bid to rebuild commercial ties
following the end of sanctions.
