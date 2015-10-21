ROME Oct 21 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
will visit Italy next month, his first trip to a European Union
capital, and also meet Pope Francis, a diplomatic source said on
Wednesday.
The source said the visit would take place Nov. 14-15 and
that Rouhani would meet the pope, Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi and President Sergio Mattarella. The Iranian leader is
expected in Paris on Nov. 16-18.
Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni invited Rouhani to
Rome last August during a trip to Tehran.
Several European ministers have visited Tehran since a deal
was struck last July to curb Iran's nuclear progamme in exchange
for economic sanctions relief. Iran denies Western concerns it
wanted to develop nuclear weapons.
The United States approved conditional sanctions waivers for
Iran on Sunday, though it cautioned they would not take effect
until Tehran has acted on the nuclear accord.
