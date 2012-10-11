(Corrects Colleferro plant, Italcementi annual output in final
paragraph)
ROME Oct 11 Italian authorities have taken
control of a cement plant belonging to Italcementi,
the world's fifth-largest cement maker, over allegations of
illegal toxic emissions, the company said on Thursday.
The company has been given 10 days to finish updating its
facilities to bring them in line with European Union
regulations, during which time production at the plant will
continue, according to a statement.
Italcementi said the process of updating the plant had
already been underway for some weeks and would continue under
special administrators appointed to operate factory by the
court.
Justice officials said the seizure for violation of
pollution regulations was ordered by a court in the nearby town
of Velletri, based on a report by the regional environmental
protection agency, Arpa.
This is the second case this year of an Italian court
seizure of a major factory for environmental reasons.
Europe's biggest steel plant Ilva, based in southern Italy,
was ordered to shut down last month by a court due to toxic
emissions.
The ruling prompted a series of protests by unions and
opposition from within Mario Monti's government as the factory
is a vital employer in a region of high joblessness, causing
something of a political headache for the technocrat leader.
Italcementi, one of Italy's 10 largest industrial companies
and the country's biggest cement producer, has plants across the
country and employs roughly 200 workers at the plant in
Colleferro, southeast of Rome.
The Colleferro plant produces about 2 percent of
Italcementi's total annual output of 74 million tonnes of cement
per year, according to the company's Web site.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)