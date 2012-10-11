ROME Oct 11 The world's fifth largest cement
maker Italcementi said on Thursday the seizure of one
of its cement plants in Italy due to alleged illegal toxic
emissions does not affect the factory's primary operations.
"It concerns emission points that do not relate to primary
the combustion process, but some secondary phases of
production," the company said in a statement on the plant near
Rome, which employs 200.
The note said the seizure by police related to a process to
bring the plant's emissions in line with European standards
which had been in course for some weeks and was already
partially completed.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)