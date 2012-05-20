* Companies invest in innovation to beat rivals
* Return to old style with modern machinery
* Alternative materials on the rise
By Svetlana Kovalyova
VICENZA, Italy, May 20 Italian jewellers are
fusing the latest laser technology with traditional lace-making
techniques in their efforts to ride out the economic downturn
and keep up with growing competition from low-cost rivals in
China and India.
The Italian jewellery industry used to dominate world
markets but its market share has shrunk in the past decade,
under pressure from cheaper rivals in India, China and Turkey.
The unfolding euro zone debt crisis has dealt it a fresh blow.
"The way to overcome crisis is ... to be creative,
innovative, to take risks, experiment with style, technologies
and materials to come up with innovative products," said Augusto
Ungarelli, chairman of Italian jewellers association Club degli
Orafi Italiani, speaking at a trade fair in northern Italy.
Jeweller Lucio Presentini said his company, Neonero, began a
few years ago to reproduce traditional Italian lace designs in
gold, using lasers to create elaborate earrings and necklaces
priced at 2,000-5,000 euros.
Neonero jewellery has conquered consumers from Hong Kong to
eastern Europe and the Middle East and as demand has been
exceeding current production, the company plans to increase its
output this year, despite tough economic times, Presentini said.
"We have managed to unite the tradition of lace, with
memories and emotions that it evokes, with technological
innovation," he said.
A return to deeply rooted artisan traditions of making
jewellery, textile or mosaics as well as a revision of earlier
styles and designs have helped Italian jewellers regain foreign
markets recently, Daniela Invernizzi, a representative of the
World Gold Council (WGC) in Italy, told Reuters.
Others bet on innovative technology. Goldsmiths Fratelli
Bovo, for example, use sintering laser melting to fuse layers of
gold powder to create fancy shaped pieces.
Tecnigold, a leading Italian producer of machine-made gold
chains, uses the cutting-edge technology and process automation
to reduce costs and stay ahead of rivals. Tecnigold which sells
60-65 percent of its output in Asia, hopes to see stable sales
volumes in 2012 after a 15 percent drop in 2011.
ALTERNATIVE MATERIALS
Over the past 10 years Tecnigold has halved the weight of
its gold chains to 2.5 grams on average as consumers become
increasingly price-conscious, which was partly a reason for
falling output volumes, chief executive Paolo Piotto told
Reuters.
"We have to follow the market," Piotto said.
Gold prices have been rising for 11 years in a row
and the industry-funded WGC expects another year of a bull run
for gold in 2012, despite a slow down in the price rise so far
this year.
In the meantime, many jewellers have been actively using
steel, bronze, wood, ceramics and other cheaper materials.
Jewellers Micheletto who started using alternative materials
back in 1970s, saw sales of its products take-off in
austerity-hit Europe last year, its president Roberta Micheletto
said.
"We resumed using alternative materials 8-9 years ago
because we felt there are many women who do not need to show off
their wealth with gold, who have different tastes... But with
the crisis (sales in) Europe have exploded," she said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)