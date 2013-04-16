* Unions say government must find 1.5 bln euros
* Worker anger rising as recession drags on
* Unions threaten to bring "hundreds of thousands" onto
streets
By Francesca Piscioneri and Gabriele Pileri
ROME, April 16 Thousands of idled Italian
workers staged a sit-in in front of parliament on Tuesday and
trade unions threatened strikes unless the government steps in
to back a temporary jobless scheme which is running out of
funds.
Italy's often divided union confederations united to call on
Mario Monti's caretaker government to find around 1.5 billion
euros to guarantee payments due to some 700,000 workers sent
home on reduced pay under the "cassa integrazione" scheme.
The scheme is paid for jointly by the state and companies
and allows firms in crisis to stand down workers for a limited
period on a reduced salary in the hope of better times.
But it is struggling to meet those commitments due to the
huge numbers of workers thrown onto the programme by an economy
deep in recession. Some 520,000 have already been sent home this
year and the fund for 2013 is almost empty.
With Italy striving to reduce its 2 trillion euro public
debt, that raises the risk that the workers will soon have no
income at all, like most of the country's 3 million of
officially unemployed.
"If we go on like this then crime will rise," said Salvatore
Gazzolino, a worker from the poor, mafia-infested southern
region of Calabria. "If you have no money and no work what can
you do? You can only go out and steal."
The protesters carried union flags and banners attacking
welfare minister Elsa Fornero, a frequent target of workers'
anger following her unpopular reforms last year of the pension
system and labour rules.
Fornero said she would meet worker representatives later on
Tuesday but gave no guarantees that all the money could be
found, a position the unions say is unacceptable.
"The government has no more alibis," said Susanna Camusso,
leader of the 6-million strong, left-wing CGIL union. "If we
don't get assurances then there will be more protests, we will
continue to occupy the squares of this country."
The union leaders told the demonstrators the money could be
found by reducing military spending, cutting waste or hiking
taxes on financial assets.
RECESSION
With Italy mired in its longest recession for 20 years and
thousands of companies going to the wall every month, the cassa
integrazione scheme has been inundated this year, according to
CGIL data.
At the same time, Italy has promised to keep its budget
deficit below the European Union's limit of 3 percent of output
and with an official target of 2.9 percent for this year has
little room for manoeuvre. But the unions said there could be no
compromise.
"This is not a dispute that can end in a tie," said union
chief Luigi Angeletti of the UIL confederation. "If the
government does not find the money we will bring hundreds of
thousands of workers onto the streets of Rome."
Monti's outgoing cabinet is officially only empowered for
"ordinary administration," having remained in office after
February's inconclusive election which left no party with enough
votes to form a new government.
Yet since the vote Monti has already hiked Italy's fiscal
deficit and debt targets and passed a decree to begin settling
billions of euros of unpaid bills owed by the state to private
companies.
New Chamber of Deputies Speaker Laura Boldrini said if Monti
produced an emergency decree to top up the cassa integrazione,
then parliament would be able to begin examining it immediately
to turn it into law.