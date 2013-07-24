ROME, July 24 Kazakhstan's ambassador to Rome on
Wednesday denied his government had pressured the Italian
interior minister to deport the wife and daughter of a dissident
oligarch in a case that threatened to bring down the fragile
coalition government.
Alma Shalabayeva and her six-year-old daughter were
hurriedly deported from Rome in May and flown by private plane
to Kazakhstan, an unusually swift deportation that caused a
furore over accusations that it was a favour to the leader of
the energy-rich country, President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
The government later revoked the expulsion, saying it was
abnormal, and severely criticised senior officials who were
involved.
The incident has strained relations between the two
countries, which have significant economic ties, especially in
the energy sector. Italian oil giant Eni has pumped
billions of dollars into large Kazakh oil and gas projects.
Interior Minister Angelino Alfano survived an opposition
confidence vote last week after officials managed to contain
anger in the centre-left Democratic Party of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta, who leads an uneasy coalition with former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party.
Alfano, Berlusconi's protege, is secretary of the PDL.
Shalabayeva's husband is Muktar Ablyazov, a former energy
minister turned bitter critic of Nazarbayev. He fled Kazakhstan
in 2009 after his bank BTA was declared insolvent and
nationalised. His whereabouts are unknown.
Asked whether he had pressured Alfano or other politicians
to deport the two, ambassador Andrian Yelemessov said in an
interview with the daily Il Giornale:
"Absolutely not. I never saw the minister."
He added he had merely passed on Interpol documents about
wanted persons to the Interior Ministry.
Alfano, who said he had never been informed of the
deportation, ordered a shake-up of his ministry and the police
following the scandal. His chief of staff was forced to resign.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Barry Moody and Angus
MacSwan)