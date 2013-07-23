* Italy expelled her in May, then revoked order
* Incident put fragile Italy government at risk
* Shalabayeva now under criminal investigation in Kazakhstan
(Adds Kazakhstan's presidency official)
ROME, July 23 Kazakhstan will let a dissident
oligarch's wife return to Italy as long as she is returned for
trial if necessary, an Italian newspaper reported on Tuesday,
the latest twist in a case that has strained relations in
Italy's fragile coalition.
Alma Shalabayeva was expelled on May 31 along with her
six-year-old daughter after police, under pressure from the
Kazakh embassy, sought to arrest and deport her husband, who
they did not find. The Italian government later revoked its
expulsion order saying it had been abnormal.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta severely criticised
senior officials for succumbing to pressure from the Kazakh
ambassador, and one was forced to resign.
The case threatened to bring down Letta's coalition last
week when opposition parties brought a no-confidence vote
against Interior Minister Angelino Alfano. He survived.
"From a legal point of view, the possibility of a return of
Alma Shalabayeva and her daughter in Italy is not excluded," the
Kazakh government said in written answers to questions from
Corriere della Sera newspaper published on Tuesday.
Alfano said he was not informed that the wife of Muktar
Ablyazov, a banker and ex-energy minister turned critic of
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, had been deported even
though his ministry oversees all expulsions. He said on July 16
he would work "tirelessly" to defend her human rights.
Nazarbayev has overseen market reforms and investments that
have ensured rapid growth in Kazakhstan during his two-decade
rule, but he has tolerated no dissent and faces criticism from
groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
The Kazakh government said she would have to make an
official request to it to return to Italy, and then she could be
granted permission with "guarantees from Rome" that "in the
future she will be present before a court of criminal
prosecution in Kazakhstan should it be necessary".
Corriere said it sent questions to Kazakh Prime Minister
Serik Akhmetov, but received answers from the foreign ministry.
Asked if Shalabayeva could indeed be allowed to return to
Italy, Altai Abibullayev, a spokesman for the Kazakh presidency,
told a briefing in the Kazakh capital Astana on Tuesday: "This
question must be addressed to our country's law enforcers".
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Since her return to Kazakhstan, Shalabayeva has been put
under criminal investigation for her involvement in bribes paid
to immigration officials to obtain false passports, including
for herself and her daughter, according to Corriere.
While she is required not to leave Almaty, she can move
freely within the city and communicate with whoever she likes.
She also is subject to legal treatment "in line with
international norms", the Kazakh government said.
The incident has strained relations between the two
countries, which have significant economic ties, especially in
the energy sector. Italian oil giant Eni has pumped
billions of dollars into large Kazakh oil and gas projects.
In Astana, spokesman Abibullayev said Kazakhstan was
confident that "we will able to overcome this episode".
"In general, Italy is a major commercial, economic and
political partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, and after 20 years of
partnership our relations are now reaching a level of more
dynamic integration," he said.
Shalabayeva was taken into custody by police on May 29 when
they raided a villa on the outskirts of Rome looking for her
husband. She was put on a private plane to Kazakhstan with her
daughter two days later in an extraordinarily fast expulsion.
Ablyazov, who fled Kazakhstan after his bank BTA
was declared insolvent and nationalised in 2009, has accused the
Kazakh government of arranging the "kidnapping" of his family.
The bank has brought fraud charges against him and his
allies, accusing them of embezzling $6 billion. Ablyazov fled
Britain last year after missing a contempt of court hearing at
which he was due to be jailed for 22 months.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Additional reporting by Raushan
Nurshayeva in Astana and Dmitry Solovyov in Almaty; editing by
Barry Moody and Elizabeth Piper)