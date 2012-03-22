ROME, March 22 The head of moderate Italian
trade union CISL said on Thursday that it was working to change
the government's proposal on easing firing restrictions.
"We are changing the government's proposal on firing for
economic reasons," Raffaele Bonanni said in reference to the
government's plan to make it easier for firms to fire individual
workers for business reasons, rather than just for misconduct.
Bonanni said in a statement ahead of a meeting with the
government that the CISL wanted to work with the centre-left
Democratic party to create "a more credible labour reform" than
the one proposed by Prime Minister Mario Monti.
The CISL has taken a far softer stance than the left-wing
CGIL union, which has promised 16 hours of strikes against the
labour reform.