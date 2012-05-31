ROME May 31 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti's labour reform plan, a crucial part of his drive to
overhaul the sluggish economy, won Senate approval on Thursday
after being watered down as a result of criticism by labour
unions and political parties.
The reforms are seen as a test of the ability of Monti,
heading an unelected technocrat government, to give new impetus
to what has been the slowest-growing economy in the European
Union for the past decade.
Portugal passed similar reforms in January and Spain in
February, part of a wave of legislation by southern euro zone
nations trying to make their economies more competitive and
better able to grow at a time of deep economic crisis.
The Senate voted 231 to 33 in favour of Monti's package,
which now goes to the Chamber of Deputies where it must pass
unchanged to become law.
The reforms are intended to make it easier for companies to
lay off workers when business conditions worsen, and to push
employers to offer more permanent jobs instead of the insecure,
temporary contracts most new hires are offered.
The new rules have been sharply criticised by labour unions
and provoked disagreement within the left-right coalition that
supports Monti in parliament.
Labour unions and the Democratic Party won a change that
gives courts the power to order companies to reinstate workers
under some circumstances, while the People of Liberty party and
business lobbies softened some limits set on part-time or
temporary labour contracts.
Critics argue that Italy's rigid labour market will be
little changed by the reform but, with national elections
looming next year, politicians are less and less willing to
support potentially unpopular reforms.
Monti, who took power to head off a Greek-style default in
November, passed a sweeping mix of tax rises and spending cuts
to shore up public finances, and undertook a major overhaul of
the pension system, which was largely praised by economists.
But his popularity has fallen dramatically as the austerity
measures, which include 24 billion euros in new taxes this year
alone, begin to weigh on households.