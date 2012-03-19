* Monti meets unions, employers at 1430 GMT
* Says deadline for reform is end-month
* Government wants backing to reform two-tier labour market
* Key hurdle is symbolic article 18 in labour statute
By Steve Scherer
ROME, March 20 Mario Monti will walk into a
meeting with Italy's trade union bosses on Tuesday, knowing it
can help make, or break, his brief tenure as prime minister -
and hopes of dragging the economy out of the mire.
Four months after he was summoned from an academic
semi-retirement to rescue Italy from a Greek-style debt crisis,
the former European Commissioner sits down at 3:30 p.m. (1430
GMT) to try and weaken labour leaders' defence of long-cherished
legal protections for employees which he argues have contributed
to chronically low employment rates and minimal economic growth.
Monti, who turned 69 on Monday, has already won acclaim at
home and abroad for taking action where his billionaire
predecessor Silvio Berlusconi had, in the eyes of many, offered
little more than rhetoric and distraction.
At the head of a government of technocrats installed with
the approval of European Union partners - and Italy's creditors
- Monti has already forced through a 33-billion-euro austerity
package to try and stop the rot in public finances. He has made
Italians swallow sharp cuts in future pension provisions and
done away with a swathe of regulations on service businesses.
But, for many, Monti, who has made labour market reform a
priority for his government since the outset, faces a first big
moment of truth on Tuesday when he tries to deliver on a promise
to broker an agreement on labour market reforms.
Failure to persuade union leaders, who fear they may have
already given too much away in the atmosphere of national
emergency, could mean mass strikes and ructions within Monti's
left-right parliamentary coalition.
The prime minister has vowed to press on with reforms
regardless, setting a deadline of the end of the month for
trying to reach a workable compromise. And whatever happens on
Tuesday, the arguments are likely to rumble on.
The meeting is being closely watched by investors as an
indicator of how far Monti can go, and how fast.
Employers complain that regulations, many dating from the
1970s high-water mark of trade union power, are discouraging
them from taking on new staff and stifling productivity.
"We're running the last mile," said Corrado Passera, the
banker Monti brought into government in November as industry
minister. "An agreement is within reach," he told reporters in
remarks that are at odds with signals coming from some unions.
TWO-TIER LABOUR MARKET
Monti wants the unions to abandon rules that make it
virtually impossible to fire workers for all but the grossest of
misconduct - rules that he argues have contributed to a two-tier
labour market, familiar across southern Europe, where older
staff monopolise protected positions, leaving the young either
out of work altogether or on precarious short-term contracts.
The metal-workers arm of the biggest union, the left-wing
CGIL, has already laid down its marker for the day by calling on
members to down tools for two hours of their own choosing during
Tuesday. Leaders say they will not back down on rejecting
Monti's proposed changes for newly hired staff to Article 18, a
treasured achievement of employee protection law.
Other trade unions, which form part of a still substantial
unionised workforce of 12 million, or one Italian in five, have
sounded a more conciliatory note, however, and the unions failed
on Monday to come up with a common line. "An agreement is very
possible," UIL labour leader Luigi Angeletti said on Monday.
His price, however, remained a substantial climbdown by the
government on proposed changes to Article 18, which are intended
to let employers sack workers who fail to perform. "All that
must be done is to change the hard line," Angeletti told La
Stampa newspaper, arguing the changes had "absolutely nothing to
do with the economy, with flexibility or with job creation".
More than 30 percent of 18- to 24-year olds are unemployed,
and only about 57 percent of Italians have a job, giving the
country one of the lowest employment rates in the euro zone, and
also among the slowest economic growth on the continent.
Monti must bolster estimates of the potential growth rate if
he is to convince markets that, in the long run, Italy can pay
off its debt. So far the former academic economist has been
highly successful in turning around market sentiment.
Italy's benchmark bond yield has fallen to below 5 percent
from highs of more than 8 percent near the end of last year. But
investors may start changing their opinions if Monti fails to
pull off the reforms of labour markets he has promised.