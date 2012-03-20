* Monti says has partial union backing for reform
* Minister says reform will affect existing contracts too
* Left-wing CGIL objects, Monti says no more talking
* CGIL vows to fight reforms with all it has
By Gavin Jones
ROME, March 20 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti set a collision course with the country's biggest trade
union on Tuesday after talks on a historic reform to employment
protection law failed to produce a deal.
The left-wing CGIL union, which represents some six million
workers, said it would throw all its resources into opposing
legislation which the labour minister said after the meeting
would go further than expected by weakening protections against
dismissal provided not only in new employment contracts, as
planned, but also for millions of people already in jobs.
Monti admitted he was "worried" by the refusal of the CGIL
to support a reform which investors say is a touchstone for how
far the technocratic premier can shake up an Italian economy
that he was brought in to rescue from a downward spiral of
public indebtedness, low productivity and low employment.
But the prime minister, who says he wants to serve only for
a year and who has so far impressed Italians and many investors
abroad by bold efforts to clean up the state's finances, said he
had secured during several hours of talks in Rome the "broad
overall backing" of other labour leaders.
The key reform to Article 18 of the labour code, a talisman
for the unions of achievements they secured from bosses 40 years
ago, would now be put into the legislative process, Monti told a
news conference. Big employers complain it is virtually
impossible to get rid of staff who fail to perform, discouraging
them from taking on new workers and damaging productivity.
One result has been the creation of a two-tier labour
market, where established employees are protected for life by
powerful contracts and younger Italians are condemned to spend
years either out of work or on precarious temporary contracts.
"WE WILL MOBILISE"
CGIL chief Susanna Camusso accused Monti's technocratic
administration of bad faith and not having been serious in the
negotiations. Monti was "trying to solve the many problems of
the labour market with the idea of easy firing", Camusso said.
"We will mobilise, we will do everything necessary to
counter this reform," she told reporters. That is almost certain
to mean strikes and mass demonstrations of a kind Monti has so
far been spared as he has ridden a wave of concern about
economic crisis which has muted protests against change.
Labour Minister Elsa Fornero would work over the next two
days to fine-tune details in order for the government to proceed
with legislation to present to parliament, Monti said.
Startling for some, however, will be Fornero's announcement
that the changes to Article 18, widening the grounds which
employers in larger companies may use to dismiss staff, would
affect not only, as expected, people joining firms for the first
time but also those who have existing employment contracts.
That could stir deeper opposition among millions of Italians
who have grown ever more concerned for the future of their jobs.
While the reforms do not go as far as some labour experts
had urged, their successful implementation is still likely to
bolster confidence in Monti's ability to push through the kind
of far-reaching changes that are needed to restore growth and
reduce Italy's crippling burden of public debt.
NATIONAL INTERESTS
Appointed in November as financial market turmoil threatened
to suck Italy into a Greek-style debt crisis, Monti has already
moved to shore up public finances through a mix of spending
cuts, tax hikes and an overhaul of the pension system.
Late on Monday, Italy's influential President Giorgio
Napolitano called on unions and employers to reach a deal in the
interests of the country.
The three main labour confederations, which represent a
substantial part of Italy's 12-million-strong union membership,
are divided. The CGIL accused the more moderate CSIL and UIL,
which offered only token resistance to Monti's plans, of
"abandoning the possibility of a common position".
The discussions are being watched closely by financial
markets, which have been reassured by Monti's first months in
government, but remain nervous about growth prospects in the
troubled euro zone.
More than 30 percent of 18- to 24-year olds in Italy are
unemployed, and only about 57 percent of Italians have a job,
giving the country one of the lowest employment rates in the
euro zone.
It also has some of the slowest growth on the continent.
Monti must revive the economy if he is to convince markets that
Italy can pay off its huge debt, amounting to around 120 percent
of gross domestic product.
Italy's benchmark bond yield has fallen to below 5 percent
from perilous highs of close to 8 percent near the end of last
year. But investors may start changing their view if Monti fails
to pull off the labour reforms he has promised.