* Monti facing first big challenge since taking power
* Reform opposed by biggest union
* Key centre-left party demands changes
By Steve Scherer and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, March 23 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti opted on Friday not to rush a heavily contested labour
reform through parliament after running into strong resistance
from unions and a key ally supporting his government.
After more than five hours of discussion in cabinet, the
government said it would send a regular draft bill to parliament
rather than an immediately applicable emergency decree.
The move will mean that it could take several months for
parliament to approve reforms that include a measure to loosen
restrictions on companies firing workers and opens the door to
potential changes by lawmakers.
Had the government opted for an emergency decree procedure,
it could have implemented the measures immediately,
fast-tracking subsequent parliamentary approval within 60 days.
The reform is being closely watched as a test of Monti's
ability to push through far-reaching changes to Italy's sluggish
economy and provides his first real political challenge since
coming to power four months ago.
He has already passed spending cuts, tax hikes, a tough
pension reform and measures to deregulate the economy without
much opposition but has run into stronger resistance over the
labour reforms which opponents say risk triggering a wave of
layoffs.
On Wednesday, Italy's six-million strong CGIL trade union
called 16 hours of strikes, including a full-day nationwide
stoppage, to protest against the measures which will weaken
rights won during the heyday of union power in the 1970s.
The union is particularly angered by a proposal that would
reduce the obligation on companies to re-hire workers deemed by
a court to have been wrongfully laid off and allow employers to
offer monetary compensation instead.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is historically
tied to the CGIL and one of Monti's key backers in parliament,
has also vowed to amend the measure allowing single employees to
be fired without the possibility of being re-hired.
"We are dealing with a government which, in the end, unloads
all the real costs of what they are doing onto workers,
pensioners and people soon to be on pensions," CGIL head Susanna
Camusso said after calling on workers to down tools.
NO SURRENDER
President Giorgio Napolitano, who was key to putting Monti
in power after Silvio Berlusconi's former government lost the
confidence of international investors, said on Friday the reform
was necessary and would not lead to "an avalanche of lay-offs".
Though the government indicated it was still open to
compromise, it stood firm on its proposal to allow lay offs for
economic reasons that has angered CGIL and the PD, although it
said it would take care to "avoid abuses" of the measure.
Monti will have to walk a thin line to maintain support of
his left-right coalition, whose members have staked out opposing
positions on the labour reform.
In contrast to the centre-left, former Premier Silvio
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Liberty party, which is
Monti's other main backer, has warned it will not tolerate
backpedalling.
Employers' lobbies have also defended it even though some
analysts say it is likely to boost labour costs, rather than
diminish them.
A major criticism levelled at the reform plan is that by
increasing the discretionary powers of judges and the courts, it
will actually slow down Italy's already snail-paced procedures
for deciding labour disputes.
"The real beneficiaries of this reform won't be companies or
workers, but labour lawyers," Tito Boeri, a professor of
economics at Milan's Bocconi University said in a TV interview.
To avoid increasing the backlog of labour disputes, the
government said that a fast-track process would be set up "to
reduce the indirect costs of firing".
Under the law, employers would have to pay up to 27 months'
salary to a fired worker - more than is usually paid under
current rules, said Michele Tamburini, a labour lawyer at
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP in Milan.
"Judges and lawyers would have more work on their hands, and
companies would definitely see an increase in legal costs,"
Tamburini said.
Though the biggest employers' group, Confindustria, backs
the plan, small businesses are especially worried.