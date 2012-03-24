By Valentina Za
| CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 24
CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 24 Italy's biggest
labour union threatened on Saturday to step up strikes to
protest against plans to open up the job market that the
government says will encourage investment.
The plans would make it easier for firms to hire and fire.
After running into opposition from unions and allies on the
centre-left, the technocrat government on Friday decided to take
them through parliament, a process that could take several
months, instead of passing them by decree.
Susanna Camusso, the leader of the radical left-wing
6-million-strong CGIL, vowed to press ahead with plans for 16
hours of strikes, including a full-day nationwide stoppage.
"These labour reforms do not create a single new job,"
she said on the sidelines of a business conference on Lake Como.
"This is not going to help revive growth. Growth is a result
of rigorous investment policies ... If anything, the strike has
to be toughened, and substantially."
Unions are particularly angered by a proposal that would
weaken an obligation for companies to re-hire workers if a court
rules they have been wrongfully laid off, and allow employers to
offer monetary compensation when facing economic difficulties.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is historically
tied to the CGIL and one of the key backers in parliament for
the technocrat government of Mario Monti, has also vowed to
amend the much-contested measure.
"We cannot accept money as the only way-out for lay-offs due
to economic reasons," PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani told
reporters at the conference. "We won't budge on this point."
TENSIONS
Bersani said the chance to discuss the bill in parliament
should help to avoid tensions.
Labour Minister Elsa Fornero told the conference in
Cernobbio that the reform would make Italy's stagnating economy
more attractive for corporate investments and boost employment,
at least from 2014.
"The labour reform is a pillar of the effort this government
is making. It is needed to bring Italy back into a normal
competitive environment as Italian companies are not only
competing domestically, they also compete globally," said Enrico
Cucchiani, chief executive of Italy's largest retail bank
IntesaSanpaolo, who attended the conference.
Italy is already in recession and the central bank expects
output to contract by at least 1.2 percent this year.
Monti hopes to revive growth in the euro zone's
third-largest economy through structural reforms, but is facing
his toughest test in trying to weaken job protection rules
secured by the unions in the 1970s.
After barely growing over the last decade, Italy needs to
boost output to reduce a debt pile running at 120 percent of
gross domestic product.
Markets are closely watching its progress after the
appointment of Monti's government, coupled with the European
Central Bank's liquidity largesse, helped to boost investor
demand for its sovereign debt.
"World investors have returned to finance us based on the
credible promise that our public finances are in order and the
credible hope that our economy can shift up a gear," Deputy
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said at the conference.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca in Cernobbio and Catherine
Hornby in Rome; Editing by Kevin Liffey)