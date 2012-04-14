* Monti ally PDL pushes for labour reform changes
* Labour minister says government survival depends on reform
* Small business association reports 23 suicides so far this
year
* Truckers call five-day strike for May
By Steve Scherer
ROME, April 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti's labour reform plan, a centrepiece of his efforts to
reassure investors, is vulnerable to further changes in
parliament and stoked new tensions on Saturday among the
coalition that backs his government.
Earlier this month Monti agreed to water down a measure to
ease firing rules as the CGIL, Italy's biggest union, threatened
a nationwide strike, and under pressure by the Democratic Party
(PD), the government's second biggest ally.
Now it is former premier Silvio Berlusconi's People of
Liberty (PDL) bloc, backed by employers' lobby Confindustria,
that is seeking changes.
"The labour market law must not further complicate the lives
of businesses and the self-employed," Fabrizio Cicchitto, the
PDL's chief whip in the lower house, said in a statement.
Labour market reform is posing the first major political
challenge for Monti's government of technocrats, at a time when
Spanish budget problems have reignited fears that the euro debt
crisis could intensify, sucking in much bigger economies
including Italy.
Tiziano Treu, who is shepherding the bill through the Senate
for the PD, accused the PDL of "revanchism" and said that only
minor changes to the new labour rules are possible in order to
keep the reform "balanced."
Labour Minister Elsa Fornero responded by saying that the
text of the labour bill was not set in stone, but that failure
to pass the overall reform package could spell the end of the
five-month-old government that took power to stave off a
Greek-style debt default.
"No one is saying that the reform is untouchable and must
pass the way it was presented," Fornero told reporters in the
southern city of Reggio Calabria on Saturday.
"Until now we've received criticism for being too incisive
or not incisive enough, but on one point we are determined: If
this reform does not pass in parliament, we will go home," she
said.
Monti has called a meeting with the leaders of the three
blocs that back his government for Tuesday to try to settle
differences over the labour reform, and to talk about what can
be done to boost growth, the party secretaries said on Saturday.
At the end of last year, as Italian 10-year borrowing costs
soared above 7 percent, Monti passed a sweeping mix of tax hikes
and spending cuts to shore up public finances, and undertook a
major overhaul of the pension system, which was largely praised
by economists.
The government has been striving to impose painful reforms
on a debt-burdened economy that has been among the most sluggish
in the euro zone for more than a decade, and the labour market
changes are being closely watched as a test of Monti's ability
to push through far-reaching changes to foster growth.
Recession has been deepened by government austerity measures
and the parties that back Monti in parliament have become
noticeably more critical of the former European Commissioner as
local elections, due on May 6-7, approach.
So far this year, despair has driven 23 small business
owners to commit suicide, the CGIA of Mestre, a small business
association near Venice, said on Saturday.
Separately, Italian truckers' lobby Trasportounito announced
its members would strike for five days starting on May 28,
complaining the government was ignoring the industry's needs.
Truckers are seeking in part to offset the cost of higher
fuel taxes, which are supposed to bring the state 5.7 billion
euros in extra revenue this year.