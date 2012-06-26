ROME, June 26 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
on Tuesday won the first two of four confidence votes called to
accelerate the passage of his labour reform that has been
criticised by both by labour unions and the business
establishment.
The final two votes, and definitive approval of the reform,
are due on Wednesday.
If the government lost one of the votes Monti would have to
resign. But the prime minister is considered certain to win, as
the main parties backing his technocrat government have already
promised their support, albeit often grudgingly.
Monti's right-left coalition has grown increasingly uneasy
with the prime minister as his popularity has dropped to 33
percent, less than half the 71 percent he had when he took
office in November, according to an SWG poll.
Monti's predecessor Silvio Berlusconi, after meeting the
prime minister for lunch on Tuesday, complained that
three-quarters of the supporters of his People of Liberty (PDL)
party do not approve of the government.
But Berlusconi said his party would continue to support
Monti because out of a sense of responsibility amid the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis.
Monti's labour reform was formally sent to parliament three
months ago after weeks of negotiations with labour unions and
employers, but it quickly ran aground as political parties
sought to modify it.
The result is a watered down reform that trade unions
criticise fearing an increase in lay-offs, that employers say
will raise labour costs, and that many economists view as timid
for a labour market that needs a major shake-up.
The difficulties of the labour reform marked the beginning
of Monti's political troubles and accelerated his slide in the
polls that had started when the tough austerity measures he
passed last year began to take hold.
Monti last week asked his political supporters to pass the
reform to bolster his political credibility before negotiations
on the future of the single currency at the European Union
summit on Thursday.
The legislation aims to ease firing procedures, broaden
unemployment benefits from 2017 and end abuses to temporary
hiring schemes that allowed employers to avoid taking on
full-time workers.
In order to get the law passed before the summit, Monti told
parties he would introduce some corrective measures separately
in coming months.