ROME, April 4 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
on Wednesday made concessions to the country's biggest labour
union and its key centre-left ally which had opposed labour
reform plans that made it easier for companies to fire
employees.
Under changes to proposals presented to cabinet last month,
the measure will allow a judge to order the reinstatement of
workers laid off when the business reasons advanced for the
dismissal are "manifestly inexistent".
By contrast, the revised measures will also lower the
maximum compensation payable to laid off workers to 24 months
salary from a previous top limit of 27 months' salary.
Last month Monti proposed allowing companies to fire workers
for business reasons without foreseeing the possibility of
reinstatement, drawing protests from the CGIL labour union and
the Democratic Party (PD), which backs his government.
"In cases where the economic motivations for firing are
manifestly inexistent, a judge can decide to reinstate that
worker," Labour Minister Elsa Fornero told reporters.
Monti said the package would be sent to parliament on
Wednesday.