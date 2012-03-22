* Italian motor industry in slump
* Unions oppose Monti's reforms
* Manufacturers say reforms will boost competitiveness
By Jennifer Clark
TURIN, March 22 The westbound road out of Turin,
framed by the Alps, would be scenic if it were not for the long
line of shuttered car and parts plants that testify to a deep
slump in Italy's car industry.
The small firms that cluster around Fiat's
Mirafiori factory, now working only around three days a month,
have struggled for years with falling orders, as the domestic
market declined in 2011 to its lowest level since 1996.
But manufacturers dependent on Italy's Detroit see some hope
in moves by unelected, technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti to
overhaul old labour laws. Outside Italy, Monti's efforts to
reform the economy are viewed by some as a test of Europe's
willingness to learn from its debt crisis.
At headlight maker OLSA, a stone's throw from idled icons
like Bertone and Pininfarina, CEO Massimo Bravin says
the changes will help revive stubbornly low productivity.
"We have a chronic problem with high levels of absenteeism,
and this (existing) law protects workers from the consequences,"
said Bravin, who heads a 1,000-strong workforce at the Italian
company which is similar in size to the thousands of other
manufacturers that make the country a leading exporter.
Monti is forging ahead with changes to labour rules he says
are vital to getting Italy's economy back to growth. But he is
running into tough resistance from Italy's biggest trade union
and the political left.
The CGIL union has called a day-long strike against Monti's
plan, saying the reforms will boost already high unemployment in
the midst of a recession.
The hot-button issue is Article 18, a key clause in Italy's
labour code that gives workers at companies with more than 15
employees the right to sue for unfair dismissal.
This job protection mechanism, created to prevent
discrimination in the workplace, is a reason for high levels of
absenteeism in manufacturing companies, Bravin told Reuters.
The problem is likely to decline if the reform is passed by
parliament, he says, creating a more favourable investment
climate.
ABSENTEEISM
"In January and February our absentee rate was 12 percent in
Italy, while at our factory in Poland it was 2 percent. How can
you expect foreign companies to invest here?," Bravin told
Reuters from his office overlooking a landscape of parts makers,
car dealerships and shopping malls on Turin's outskirts.
Like some of its competitors, OLSA has prospered by opening
factories in Brazil, Mexico, China and Poland to cut costs,
keeping value-added functions like design and quality testing in
Italy. But inflexible Italian labour practices dating back to
the late 1960s are the biggest brake on growth for his firm,
Bravin added.
"If you can show that single examples (of underperformance)
are not tolerated, you boost productivity across the board."
Monti's reform would remove some uncertainty for employers
about cutting staff and how much it will cost.
Under the current system, if a worker appeals against
dismissal, he or she must be kept on payroll while the case
works its way slowly through the courts, and be given the job
back if the appeal is successful, as is often the case.
According to a survey conducted by Italy's Human Resource
Executives Association, 43 percent of member companies surveyed
in March 2012 said they had been forced to reinstate fired
workers after they went to court.
Last year CEO Sergio Marchionne succeeded in unilaterally
changing labour rules at Fiat after a two-year struggle with
unions, making it the first big Italy-based company to take on
what was long seen as a taboo.
Many in the trade unions were flummoxed by Marchionne, who
exploited a political vacuum in Italy to reject a tradition of
collective bargaining. Marchionne has also threatened to close
plants and move production elsewhere.
"We were used to endless talk and all-night negotiating
rounds," recalled Maurizio Peverati, head of the Piedmont branch
of moderate trade union UILM. "Then Marchionne came along with
his slide presentations and told me, 'Time is money.' The
meeting took forty minutes. We just weren't ready for that."
MANY MANUFACTURERS SUFFERING
While OLSA is doing well, many of its neighbours on Turin's
tidy but anonymous outskirts are not.
Nearby factories that used to be owned by niche carmakers
Bertone and Pininfarina have plans to restart production. But
lesser-known suppliers like Saturno, which makes plastic
stamping presses, and seat-maker Lear, are trapped in
bureaucratic limbo.
Fiat's suppliers were hurt by changes in demand, not labour
laws, but Italy's rules make winding them down a long,
bureaucratic and costly process. Snail-like bureaucracy and red
tape are another crippling problem for Italian industry.
Saturno is in bankruptcy protection, and its 380 workers'
jobs have been preserved by Italy's temporary layoffs scheme for
two years. The company is about to go bust after a 3 million
euro offer from parts maker IMR fell through last week.
"It was bureaucracy that killed this deal," said IMR
executive Diego Bava, who handled the talks with Saturno. "Our
offer had to be approved by the ministry in Rome, and time ran
out on the layoffs period without it okaying the deal."
Saturno is now likely to enter liquidation, said Bava. After
that, the workers will still be eligible for payments under the
current layout scheme for two more years.
Under a part of Monti's reforms not due to come into effect
until 2017, Saturno workers would be moved onto a new system of
unemployment insurance after one year in a layoff scheme.
That means companies will save the money from a temporary
layoff scheme that could drag on for years.
"Italy has one of the most challenging sets of labour
practices in Europe," a senior executive at one of Fiat's
suppliers said on condition of anonymity. "These policies are
designed to help workers, but in the end when they become an
extra cost for businesses, you have a long-term issue."
Companies operating in Italy can currently only get rid of
workers collectively at a time of restructuring and after a
lengthy consultation procedure with unions. They can close an
entire product line but cannot fire individual workers for
economic reasons.
"This is the most important reform to be proposed by Mario
Monti's government so far in terms of growth," said Giorgio
Barba, economics professor at the University of Milan.
Turin unions say the reforms will cull the weaker parts
makers as the country struggles to emerge from a recession,
causing severe pain in the short run.
"A lot of the suppliers that work for Fiat are already on
their last legs because Fiat has cut back on investment," said
Marinella Baltera, an official at the Fiom metalworker's union.
"Now, if the temporary layoff period is shortened, it will
accelerate closures. You simply cut off the oxygen. You create
unemployment."
But another supplier said in the long term the reforms would
be good for businesses that survive.
"The reforms should make it easier to fire people, and of
course the risk is then the people will be fired," said a
manager at another Fiat supplier who also asked not to be named.
"In the short term, that means recession. In the long term, it
will stimulate investment."
If the reforms speeds up a Darwinian process among suppliers
in Turin, the entire sector may benefit, said OLSA's Bravin.
"I think there is a lot of potential in this region," he
said. "We know how to make cars here, and labour costs are lower
than elsewhere in Europe. If the unions were to understand the
need for flexibility, we could all be more competitive."