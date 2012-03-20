ROME, March 20 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Tuesday that trade unions and employers had given
their support to most of the government's plans to reform the
labour market, but the largest union, the left-wing CGIL, had
rejected its proposals to ease firing restrictions.
Speaking to reporters after a three hour meeting, Monti said
he had obtained "broad overall backing".
Labour Minister Elsa Fornero will work over the next two
days to fine-tune details in order for the government to proceed
with legislation to present to parliament, he said.
However, regarding the main sticking point of the
government's proposals, easing firing restrictions under article
18 of the labour statute, he said the unions had given their
backing "except for the CGIL, which gave a negative opinion".
The government will meet again with unions and emplyers on
Thursday, trade union official said.