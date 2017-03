ROME Italy's top court ruled on Wednesday that the current electoral law is unconstitutional, piling more pressure on the country's parties to pass a reform of the system which they have promised for years.

The constitutional court cited two aspects of the system that flouted the constitution, namely a winners' bonus of seats awarded to the largest coalition without a minimum threshold, and the fact that it does not allow voters to pick an individual candidate.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)