ROME, July 24 An Italian Senate committee
approved an amendment to Italian company law on Thursday, paving
the way for a possible lowering of the ownership threshold at
which a shareholder is compelled to launch a full takeover bid.
The amendment proposed by Massimo Mucchetti, a senator from
the ruling Democratic Party, is designed to deter a single large
shareholder in a company with a fragmented ownership from
building a stake that would secure control over management.
Mucchetti failed to introduce a similar measure last year
after Spain's Telefonica received the green light for a
gradual takeover of Telecom Italia's controlling
shareholder, igniting concern among some politicians and trade
unions over job losses, national security and future investment.
Under current Italian law, a shareholder owning 30 percent
of a listed company is obliged to make a full bid. The proposed
change would lower the threshold to 25 percent, provided there
is no other shareholder with a larger stake.
The proposed alteration, which would apply only to companies
that have annual sales of more than 300 million euros ($404
million) or a market capitalisation above 500 million euros,
will now be examined by the whole Senate.
If approved by the Senate, it must then be passed by the
Chamber of Deputies before becoming law.
Italy's top two banks Unicredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, along with insurer Generali, are
among groups with fragmented ownership that could be affected by
the proposed rule change.
($1 = 0.7427 Euros)
