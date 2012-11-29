* Centre-left holds leadership primary on Sunday
* Florence mayor regarded as Italy's best reform bet
* Bersani seen as solid but more dependent on far-left ally
* Primary result unlikely to affect Italian bond yields
* Markets still hopeful Monti will return after national
vote
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Nov 29 Italy's centre-left picks its
leader for next year's election on Sunday in a primary where
supporters will choose between a sharp young moderniser and a
veteran political operator as candidates to take over from Prime
Minister Mario Monti.
The run-off contest pits Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi, 37,
who presents himself as a dynamic candidate for change, against
Pier Luigi Bersani, 61, the dour, experienced leader of the
Democratic Party (PD) which dominates on the Italian left.
Bersani is strong favourite, having won 44.9 percent of the
vote in a first round on Nov. 18, compared with 35.5 percent for
Renzi, and is now in pole position to become prime minister,
given the strong lead in opinion polls enjoyed by the PD.
As Monti's term in office draws to a close, with markets
much calmer than they were when he came to office a year ago at
the height of the financial crisis, attention has increasingly
turned to what comes after an election expected in March.
Memories of last year's financial crisis are still fresh. It
forced out Silvio Berlusconi's scandal-plagued government and
brought in former European Commissioner Monti who has impressed
with his market-friendly austerity policies.
"I don't expect any market reaction to the primary but it
still matters a lot for Italy's political future and that is
going to affect markets as the election nears," said Riccardo
Barbieri, chief European Economist at Mizuho International.
Analysts said the fresh-faced Renzi would be considered most
likely to maintain the reform momentum of Monti's government but
markets would still not be spooked by Bersani, who is considered
a responsible if uninspired leader.
Both candidates have pledged to continue the budget
discipline championed by Monti, while putting more emphasis on
economic growth and easing burdens on workers and pensioners.
"With regard to Monti, I think we all feel we have to go a
little beyond this experience without renouncing discipline or
credibility...but also striving for a bit more fairness and more
jobs," Bersani said in a TV debate with Renzi on Wednesday.
While Bersani has been a loyal supporter of Monti in
parliament, markets retain some wariness of his alliance with a
far left party called Left, Ecology and Freedom (SEL) that
analysts say could be a recipe for instability.
Gianluca Verzelli, vice-director of Banca Akros, a private
bank, said there was unlikely to be any strong immediate
reaction to the primary but there was a natural tendency in the
markets to favour Renzi and his promise of reform.
"Markets generally look positively on more moderate
positions and generational change," he said.
MONTI BACKSTOP
In the meantime, Monti remains the darling of investors,
many of whom continue to believe that he will end up carrying on
as prime minister despite the insistence of the main parties
they would not support him for a second term.
He has said he would come back if the election does not
provide a clear winner and another role for him is possible as
President of the Republic and guarantor that reforms agreed with
Italy's European partners continue.
Faith in Monti and, even more importantly, the European
Central Bank's promise to protect the bonds of countries willing
to reform has helped Italy. At an auction on Wednesday, 10-year
borrowing costs fell to their lowest level in two years, with
the Treasury paying a yield of 4.45 percent, compared with more
than 7 percent at the height of last year's crisis.
"I think the general view among investors is that, if push
comes to shove, Monti will always be there to carry on as a
backstop," said Citigroup economist Gilles Menuet.
"What would be really negative for Italy's yields is if the
outcome of the election is messy and at the same time it becomes
clear that Monti is not coming back."
For the moment, the PD's primary has introduced a measure of
stability. Even opponents have praised it as a valuable exercise
in democracy and a response to the diatribes of the comic Beppe
Grillo and his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
It has certainly left the party better placed that its
centre-right rivals, who have been brought to the brink of
nervous breakdown by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's
constant changes of mind over whether to run or not.
For the immediate future, the key issue to be decided is
what voting system will be used in next year's election and
whether it will allow a stable government to be formed.
Parties have been negotiating for a year to reform the
widely criticised current law, which allows party bosses to
handpick candidates and entails a different system for
allocating seats in the two houses of parliament.
There is no agreement on what to replace it with, and no
certainty that whatever compromise is reached will permit the
formation of a majority capable of lasting a full five years in
the shifting sands of Italian party politics.
For Deutsche Bank economist Marco Stringa, that alone is
enough to guard against any complacency and he warned that more
surprises remain possible before a new government takes office.
"Uncertainty and potentially high volatility are likely to
characterise the journey towards the election and possibly the
formation of the new government," he said.