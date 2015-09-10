* Focus in lending switching from collateral to cash-flows

* Switch requires corporate borrowers to submit business plans

* Challenge for small Italian firms lacking financial skills

* ECB indicated way forward during asset-quality review

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Sept 10 Furio Bragagnolo, chairman of Italy's Pasta Zara, found persuading a bank to lend him money such a time-consuming process, he resorted to employing a credit-rating agency to assess his company's default risk.

"These days banks require a lot more information to rate you internally so we thought we'd get a public rating to compare it with their in-house evaluations," he said.

He turned to domestic rating agency Cerved, which judged the family-owned pasta maker a "very solid" company. "It can now take up to a month-and-a-half to get a loan approved, the credit rating speeds things up and gives you leverage when you discuss a loan and its cost with a bank," he said.

Pasta Zara, which employs 440 people mostly in Italy's north-east, is one of many small businesses in the country that are being forced to adjust to new lending criteria since the European Central Bank (ECB) took over as the banking regulator for the euro zone last November.

Saddled with problematic loans running at nearly a fifth of total lending, banks now require companies seeking to borrow to produce data such as earnings estimates to back up requests.

This poses a big challenge to small businesses which are the backbone of the Italian economy, the euro zone's third largest, but do not have the army of accountants of big corporates.

"A regulatory push towards a cashflow-based approach makes it even more difficult for small and medium-sized companies to access credit," said Giovanni Viani, partner and head of South-East Europe at consultancy Oliver Wyman, which worked with the ECB in a banking review it carried out before assuming its regulator role.

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, speaking at the Ambrosetti business forum on Sunday, said a credit crunch was one of the main reasons that kept Italy in a three-year recession that ended in 2014.

SELECTIVE

Italian banks were forced to put aside billions of euros against risky loans during last year's banking health check. The ECB required lenders to estimate how much cash a borrower would generate in the future to be able to repay its debt.

"Bearing in mind the experience of the ECB's asset-quality review our approach to lending must change," Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli said in July. "We increasingly need financial plans from small and medium-sized companies which have no idea what those are."

In Italy, 95 percent of firms employ fewer than 10 people and do not have anyone specifically in charge of their finances.

Until recently, according to Mario Bottero of Turin-based consultancy ADB, "small businesses used to rely on close ties with local bank managers, who knew them well and did not focus so much on numbers and projections".

Banks would look at a firm's financial accounts from previous years and chiefly relied on collateral - typically real estate - put up by corporate borrowers. In case of default, the bank tried to recoup the loss by seizing the property.

But Italy's worst post-war recession hammered the value of assets pledged as collateral and bankrupted thousands of firms.

Banks have now become far more selective in lending. Eager to put to use cheap funds from the ECB, they compete hard to finance healthy companies but shun weaker ones, bankers say.

In a country where companies depend heavily on banks, to whom they owed 89 percent of their total debt last year according to banking association ABI, some lenders sense a business opportunity in providing financial consultancy services to small businesses.

"Our ability to assist small companies must change," Popolare Emilia CEO Vandelli said. In a first move, Deutsche Bank last month launched a web service to help small firms in Italy draw up business plans and financial forecasts.

"Nowadays, when you ask for a loan you need to produce a business plan," said Pasta Zara's Bragagnolo. "Once upon a time, if you had one they were all the more happy - but it wasn't mandatory." (Editing by Pravin Char)