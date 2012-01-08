* Italy plans steps to boost competition, cut privileges
* To target all sectors from energy to professional services
* Monti to seek united efforts on growth with EU partners
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Jan 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti plans liberalisation steps to promote competition in
several industry sectors and revive the ailing economy, he said
on Sunday, ahead of meetings with European partners to discuss
ways to stem the debt crisis.
The liberalisations, which will seek to reduce privileges
for dominant companies, will be included in a new set of
growth-enhancing reforms due to follow the 33 billion euro
austerity plan passed last month.
"We want to create more space for competition and merit in
varying sectors," Monti said in an interview on the "Che Tempo
Che Fa" talk show on state-owned Rai television.
"That involves reducing protection and the different ways
industry sectors try to create advantages for those who are
inside the fortress to the detriment of those who are outside."
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said liberalising measures
would be introduced gradually each month and over a wide range
of sectors.
"We will proceed in every sector: gas, energy, commerce,
transport, the professions. Each step will go towards creating
more sustainable growth," Passera told the Corriere della Sera
newspaper in an interview on Sunday.
The Italian anti-trust authority has unveiled a list of
reform proposals including spinning off the post bank from the
main postal operator, privatising some local services and
favouring the development of independent operators in the energy
sector.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been at
the centre of the debt crisis since last summer when its
borrowing costs began to approach the levels which forced
Ireland, Greece and Portugal to seek an international bailout.
As it faces a recession this year which will make it even
more difficult to rein in public debt, the government is drawing
up a set of "Grow Italy" measures aimed at making the sluggish
economy more competitive.
Monti, a respected technocrat, is seeking a united response
from euro zone countries to the bloc's debt crisis and aims to
coordinate growth strategies. He has been warmly embraced by the
French and German leaders since he took over from Silvio
Berlusconi in November.
ECB ROLE
On Wednesday Monti heads to Berlin for talks with Germany's
Chancellor Angela Merkel, and is set to meet Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy again in Rome on Jan. 20.
Italy will be pushing for greater powers for the European
Central Bank in guaranteeing liquidity and stability, Passera
told the paper on Sunday.
Germany has opposed calls for a greater role for the ECB to
help solve the debt crisis, saying political action is needed to
resolve the situation.
Monti wants to strengthen the single market to boost growth
at the European level and fund Europe-wide infrastructure
development through project bonds to improve transport links and
communication, Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported.
Italy's growth-boosting measures are also set to include
labour market changes to help young people find work more easily
though Monti face a struggle with unions who have united in
opposition to his reform agenda.
The prime minister said on Sunday that nothing was taboo for
the government regarding labour reform, but he hoped to reach a
deal that unions could agree to through close talks.
He is sticking to the goal imposed by Europe of a balanced
budget by 2013, but said additional austerity measures would not
be required above those approved by parliament in December and
the focus was now squarely on boosting growth.
He also reaffirmed he would step up the fight against tax
evasion, which robs the Italian exchequer of an estimated 120
billion euros a year, nearly four times the value of his
austerity budget.