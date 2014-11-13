UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
ROME Nov 13 An Italian construction engineer abducted in Libya last July has been freed, Italy's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Marco Vallisa was kidnapped on July 5 along with two other workers from Macedonia and Bosnia in the town of Zuwara. The two others were freed several days later.
A foreign ministry statement said Vallisa was on his way back to Italy but gave no details of how he was freed.
Libya has seen a rise in kidnappings of diplomats, foreigners and Libyans, with a fractious government and parliament unable to control militias that helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Vallisa worked for the northern Italian construction company Piacentini Costruzioni. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Ralph Boulton)
