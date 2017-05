ROME Italy has closed its embassy in Libya temporarily due to the worsening conflict there, Foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Sunday.

Libya is unravelling as a state with two rival governments operating their own armed forces under separate parliaments, nearly four years after the civil war that led to the overthrow and death of leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"The deteriorating situation in Libya made it necessary to close (the embassy)," Gentiloni said in a statement.

