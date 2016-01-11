ROME Jan 11 Italy evacuated 15 Libyans on
Monday for medical treatment after they were wounded in last
week's truck bomb attack against a police training centre, the
Italian government said.
At dawn, Italy sent a C-130 transport plane to the port city
of Misrata to take the wounded to a military hospital in Rome
and subsequently perhaps in other Italian hospitals, the
statement said.
"This operation is a concrete gesture of solidarity and
attention by Italy for the Libyan people at a particularly
delicate moment for the stabilisation of the country," the
statement said.
Islamic State militants claimed responsibility on Friday for
the bombing the day before. The attack killed at least 47 people
and wounded more than 100, making it the worst such attack
since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Italy and other Western powers have been pushing Libya's
factions to back a U.N.-brokered plan for a national unity
government to join forces against Islamic State militants. But
the agreement faces major resistance from several factions on
the ground.
Since a NATO-backed revolt ousted Gaddafi, Libya has
descended into turmoil. Two rival governments and a range of
armed factions are locked in a struggle for control of the OPEC
state and its oil wealth.
In the chaos, Islamic State militants have grown in
strength, targeting Tripoli, the capital, and oil
infrastructure, including the shelling of two major oil export
terminals in the east last week.
