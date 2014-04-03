ROME, April 3 Italian utility Enel is
close to signing a 20-year supply deal with U.S. liquefied
natural gas (LNG) producer Cheniere Energy, Enel CFO
Luigi Ferraris told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in
Rome.
The deal is for 1 billion cubic metres of shale gas per year
over a 20-year period, and could be extended for a further
10-year term, he said at a presentation of Italian renwable
group Enel Green Power.
The deal comes after Spain's Endesa, which is controlled by
Enel, signed a deal with Chienere Energy for 1.5 million tonnes
of LNG for 20-years on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writting by Oleg Vukmanovic)