SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import
terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and
September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender
said on Thursday.
The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in
September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and
four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar.
6 and will have same-day validity, the sources added.
OLT is only expected to purchase 15 out of the 20 cargoes
sought as the infrastructure capacity constraints at the project
will limit its purchases to 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural
gas (1.09 million tonnes of LNG), one of the sources said,
adding that only bidders with industrial demand for gas in Italy
could participate.
Swiss trader Dufenergy last year secured four of five import
slots to bring LNG into OLT.
*DETAILS OF CARGOES SOUGHT IN TENDER
No. of Month Delivery dates
cargoes
3 April 8, 19, 28
4 May 6, 14, 22, 30
3 June 8, 18, 27
4 July 6, 14, 22, 30
4 August 7, 15, 23, 31
2 September 9, 18
