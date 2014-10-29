(Recasts adding comments from conference call)

By Valentina Za

MILAN Oct 29 Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica posted solid third-quarter results on Wednesday while seeking to draw a line under a management crisis triggered by the abrupt departure of two chief executives in as many months.

The maker of Ray Ban sunglasses said sales rose 5.5 percent in July-September to 1.88 billion euros ($2.4 billion), boosted by fast-growing emerging markets as the impact of a strong euro eased after weighing on sales in the first half.

Analysts had looked for third-quarter revenue of 1.92 billion euros according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, but Luxottica said an accounting change at its EyeMed unit had a negative 23 million euro impact on sales.

In the previous three months a 7 percent sales rise became only 2 percent once factoring in exchange rate moves. In the third quarter the difference was negligible.

Third-quarter operating profit met expectations at 281 million euros, rising 10 percent from a year earlier despite a 15 million euro payout to long-time CEO Andrea Guerra.

Guerra left in September due to disagreements with Luxottica Chairman and controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio. A rift with Del Vecchio, 79, was also behind the exit of Enrico Cavatorta, who replaced Guerra on Sept. 1 but resigned only six weeks later.

The successive departures have brought Del Vecchio at the helm of the company he founded half a century ago. On Wednesday the billionaire entrepreneur handed all executive responsibilities to long-time manager Massimo Vian.

From January Vian will be joined by veteran Procter & Gamble executive Adil Mehboob-Khan in a dual CEO structure which has been criticised for being a complex arrangement that works well only in specific cases.

Del Vecchio has pledged to take a step back once the new set-up is well-established.

Vian on Wednesday sought to reassure analysts during a call that he conducted with several other senior managers.

"After all the press speculation about other top managers leaving, this is the reason there is so many of us here today," he said. "There are no further changes planned and this is the team that will drive the business forward," he added.

Vian said that Luxottica would continue to pursue acquisitions though not before Mehboob-Kahn's arrival.

"M&A are part of the company's DNA and there is no reason to change that," he said "We continue to monitor the market and we have ambitions there."

Luxottica's head of investor relations Alessandra Senici told analysts the board may consider raising the dividend when approving 2014 results.

She also expressed confidence that the group could continue to deliver its "Rule of Thumb" by which a high single-digit percentage rise in revenue before currency effects translates into an operating and net profit growth which is twice as fast. ($1 = 0.7906 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and David Evans)