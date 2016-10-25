(Corrects to read signed, not renewed, paragraph 2)
MILAN Oct 24 Luxottica is always on
the lookout for potential targets and would prefer to enter new
markets or strengthen its distribution network with acquisitions
rather than adding new brands to its portfolio, its chief
executive said on Monday.
CEO Massimo Vian told an analyst call Luxottica was
concentrated on its recently signed licence accord with
Valentino and had a rich brand portfolio.
"We need to be careful not to compete against ourselves," he
said. Any acquisition would be "more on the market side or
distribution side", he added.
Talking to Reuters earlier on Monday, Vian said Luxottica
had a "very solid base" in terms of frames and lenses and would
not necessarily look at acquisitions as it seeks to boost its
share of the lens market.
"The industry evolution is such that ... it happens that
less and less frames and lenses come from two different
suppliers," Vian said. Luxottica recently inaugurated a new lens
production plant in north-eastern Italy.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)