MILAN Oct 24 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
stuck to its 2016 goals on Monday after posting a 1.2 percent
rise in third-quarter revenues helped by its retail network.
The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses said sales
adjusted for accounting changes at a unit rose to 2.225 billion
euros ($2.4 billion) in July-September, in line with forecasts,
as nice weather boosted sales of sunglasses at opticians across
Europe and at the group's own Sunglass Hut chain.
A near 4 percent rise in retail sales more than offset a
drop in wholesale revenues caused by reorganisation efforts
launched under 81-year-old founder and controlling shareholder
Leonardo Del Vecchio, who has returned at the helm as executive
chairman after 10 years out of the limelight.
