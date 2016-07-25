* Sees sales rising 2-3 pct ex-forex, down from 5-6 pct
* Fewer shoppers, tourists, bad weather hurt U.S. sales
* Policy to limit advertised discounts of Ray Ban weighed
MILAN, July 25
MILAN, July 25 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
cut its full-year outlook on Monday, blaming uncertain
markets, after first-half adjusted operating profit fell 2.5
percent hit by weakness in North America, its biggest market.
With global security threats clouding the outlook for
tourism and consumer spending, Luxottica Chief Financial Officer
Stefano Grassi said it was too early to say whether group
forecasts for the next two years still stood.
In a widely expected move, the maker of Ray Ban sunglasses
said it now saw sales rising 2-3 percent at constant currencies
this year - down from a previous 5-6 percent forecast.
Luxottica said adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) would grow in line with sales - down from a previous
forecast of an EBIT rise equivalent to 1.5 times the sales
increase.
Luxottica had last set its outlook in March when it
announced 1.5 billion euros in investments for retail and
digital expansion in an effort to fight slowing profit growth.
At the time, the Milanese group forecast an acceleration in
2017-2018, when sales were due to rise mid-to-high single digit.
"We're taking a more cautious approach, we want to see how
things progress (before looking) at future years," Grassi said
when asked bout the outlook beyond 2016.
Adjusted EBIT came in at 857 million euros in the first
half, compared with an average forecast of 845 million euros in
a consensus of six analysts compiled by Reuters.
Adjusted revenues totalled 4.72 billion euros, in line with
forecasts and down 0.7 percent from a year earlier. Revenues
rose 1.6 percent at constant currencies in January-June.
Fewer tourists and generally more muted consumer spending
partly due to bad weather in May and June weighed on Luxottica's
sales in North America, its biggest market accounting for 60
percent of the total.
Sales of Ray Ban are also suffering from Luxottica's
decision to improve control of its biggest brand by allowing
shops to advertise discounts only if they have been previously
agreed with the company.
"Ray Ban ... pays our salaries every month, we need to
protect it," Paolo Alberti, head of wholesale, said.
Luxottica said results were adjusted for 25 million euros in
restructuring costs, the one-off 44 million euro expense for the
sacking of CEO Adil Mehboob-Khan in January and accounting
changes at the EyeMed healthcare insurance unit.
Leonardo Del Vecchio, Luxottica's 81-year old founder and
controlling shareholder, this year returned to the helm as
executive chairman after the company lost three CEOs in 17
months.
