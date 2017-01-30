(Corrects paragraph 12 to remove reference to constant
currencies)
By Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi
MILAN Jan 30 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
reported on Monday a 0.8 percent rise in 2016 adjusted
sales helped by its fast-expanding retail network, while
reorganisation efforts in the U.S. and Chinese markets hit its
wholesale business.
Luxottica, which this month announced an all-share merger
with top lens producer Essilor to create an eyewear
powerhouse with more than 15 billion euros in annual sales, said
2016 revenue totalled 9.086 billion euros ($9.7 billion).
That compares with a average analyst forecast of 9.076
billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
Stripping out currency moves, adjusted sales at the maker of
Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses rose 1.9 percent last year,
compared with a 2-3 percent target range Luxottica provided in
July, cutting earlier sales guidance.
Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio said full-year
earnings, due on March 1, would show a higher adjusted net
profit compared to 2015. The adjustments concern accounting
changes at a unit.
Luxottica guided in July for 2016 adjusted net and operating
profit to grow in line with the increase in sales.
"The first few weeks of 2017 confirm the group's prospects
for healthy growth that we expect will accelerate during the
year," Del Vecchio said.
Under its energetic 81-year-old founder, who returned to the
helm in 2014 in a management upheaval, Luxottica boosted its
retail network to 7,977 shops at the end of last year up from
around 7,200 at the end of 2015.
Part of the increase comes from the 430 shops of Italian
eyewear chain Salmoiraghi&Vigano, for which Luxottica exercised
an option to take full control in November. The opening of 100
new shops in Europe contributed to strong retail sales in the
region.
Comparable retail sales were up 0.6 percent. Luxottica's
retail network comprises chains LensCrafters and SunglassHut.
Adjusted retail sales totalled 5.56 billion euros last year.
The group said on Monday it was expanding its retail
presence in Brazil with the 110-million-euro acquisition of
optical chain Oticas Carol.
Wholesale revenue dropped 1.8 percent last year as Luxottica
introduced a policy aimed at curbing online discounts of its Ray
Ban sunglasses in the States and cut independent distributors in
China.
The 95-billion-euro global eyewear industry is seen
expanding steadily thanks to an ageing population, rising
scholarisation and growing awareness of sun damage.
However, it is also grappling with the challenge posed by
e-commerce and the investments needed to develop wearable
technology.
Also, the traditional licensing model was called into
question by luxury group Kering's 2014 decision to
take its eyewear business in house, a move that may be
replicated by rival LVMH.
($1 = 0.9387 euros)
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)