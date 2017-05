MILAN Jan 19 Italian eyewear group Luxottica met analyst expectations on Monday with a 4.6 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 7.65 billion euros ($8.9 billion), helped by the strength of the U.S. market.

Revenues were up 6.1 percent at constant exchange rates, Luxottica said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)