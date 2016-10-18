BRIEF-Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material scraps share private placement
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd
MILAN Oct 18 ** Brunello Cucinelli President and CEO sees strong end to 2016
** Positive over 2017 given Spring/Summer collection was "very much appreciated"
** Decision to end partnership with online retailer Yoox-Net-A-Porter and bring e-commerce platform in-house aims to boost image of craftsmanship
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 146.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 191.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO