MILAN, March 22 London-based investment firm NEO
Capital has bought a majority stake in Italian luxury handbags
maker Valextra in expectation of a possible initial share
offering.
On Friday Milan-based Valextra, known for its leather
handbags in bright colours, said NEO Capital invested following
a capital increase.
Founded in 1937 as a leather goods shop in central Milan,
Valextra is among Italy's family-owned upscale brands seeking
outside investors to fund international growth.
The company, which booked sales of 13.5 million euros last
year, did not provide further financial details about the deal.
A source with direct knowledge of the deal said Neo Capital
had bought a majority stake in the brand, whose refined handbags
sell for more than 2,000 euros.
NEO Capital has previously invested in such luxury brands as
eyewear maker Alain Mikli, which was bought by Luxottica
last year.
Whether it is private financing, takeovers by major luxury
groups like LVMH or stock market flotations, the
luxury industry has seen a wave of investor interest in labels
that have the potential to become global brands.
Italian notebook maker Moleskine - owned by private equity
funds Syntegra Capital and Index Ventures, along with its
founder and management - has attracted healthy demand from
foreign investors ahead of an IPO expected in the first week of
April.