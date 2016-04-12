MILAN, April 12 Private equity firm
Investindustrial signed an agreement on Tuesday to buy a 60
percent share in Artsana group in a deal aimed at accelerating
oversees growth for the owner of popular Chicco baby brand.
Investindustrial will buy the controlling stake from the
Catelli family, which will keep the remaining 40 percent.
"With the support of the new shareholder the expansion plans
of the group will accelerate ... we are happy to continue our
commitment side by side with Investindustrial in this new
phase," Catelli said.
Based close to the Northern town of Como, Artsana also owns
health and beauty brands PIC Solution, Lycia an Control. In 2015
it posted sales of 1.42 billion euros ($1.6 billion).
($1 = 0.8735 euros)