LONDON/MILAN, April 20 Swiss energy company Axpo
Group is looking to sell its holdings in three gas power plants
in Italy, two sources said on Wednesday.
The company owns all of Rizziconi Energia plant in southern
Italy, has 85 percent of Calenia Energia near Naples and 49
percent of SEF in Ferrara in northern Italy, which is
majority-owned by oil company Eni, according to its
website.
The two sources said Axpo was looking to sell out of all
three assets and the deadline for non-binding bids was May 10.
One of the sources said the assets were worth 200-350
million euros while the second source said their value was
around 300 million euros ($339.18 million).
Axpo declined to comment.
Axpo has been hit by low wholesale power prices and in
December said it was reviewing all its assets -- conventional
power plants, stakes in foreign producers and rights to power
delivered by third party utilities -- to see which might be
sold.
($1 = 0.8845 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Stephen Jewkes, additional
reporting by John Miller. Editing by Jane Merriman)