(Adds comments, details)
By Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN Jan 12 Cooperative banks Banca Popolare
di Milano and Banco Popolare are in talks to
agree a merger by early March, four sources close to the matter
said on Tuesday, which would create Italy's third-largest
lender.
If successful, it would be the first merger since a
government reform of large cooperative lenders last year to
encourage consolidation and strengthen Italy's fragmented
banking system.
A final deal, however, should not be considered a foregone
conclusion since issues still needed to be ironed out, the
sources said.
"Discussions have been going on for a while and there is not
much time left to reach a conclusion," one of the sources said.
"They're trying to agree the key elements of a merger."
A fifth source close to the matter cautioned that it was
premature to speak of a deal.
The Italian banks targeted by last year's reform have until
the end of 2016 to shed their cooperative status, dropping
ownership and voting restrictions that have until now shielded
them from takeovers.
Banks have been discussing defensive mergers for months but
haggling over top jobs and the location of headquarters has
hindered deals.
Banco Popolare is Italy's fifth-largest bank with a market
capitalisation of nearly 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and more
than 123 billion euros in assets. At 3.7 billion euros, BPM's
market value is close to that of its Verona-based rival though
it has only 50 billion euros in assets.
The sources said the similar market values made it easier to
find an accord between the two banks. "It could be a merger of
equals," one source said.
Until recently, a deal between BPM and UBI Banca -
Italy's fifth-largest bank with a 5 billion euro market value
and nearly 116 billion euros in assets - had been seen as a
likely consequence of last year's reforms.
The sources said a tie-up between BPM and UBI was not
completely off the table but had run into trouble over the fact
it could be seen as more of an outright acquisition of BPM by
its bigger rival.
Though still smaller than Banco Popolare, BPM boasts a
better asset quality and has strong roots in Italy's financial
capital and wealthiest city Milan. Keeping its headquarter there
key for BPM, several sources said.
Net problematic loans at BPM came to less than 4 billion
euros at the end of September, less than a third of Banco
Popolare's 14 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; writing by Valentina
Za; editing by David Clarke)