By Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN Jan 12 Cooperative banks Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare are in talks to agree a merger by early March, four sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, which would create Italy's third-largest lender.

If successful, it would be the first merger since a government reform of large cooperative lenders last year to encourage consolidation and strengthen Italy's fragmented banking system.

A final deal, however, should not be considered a foregone conclusion since issues still needed to be ironed out, the sources said.

"Discussions have been going on for a while and there is not much time left to reach a conclusion," one of the sources said. "They're trying to agree the key elements of a merger."

A fifth source close to the matter cautioned that it was premature to speak of a deal.

The Italian banks targeted by last year's reform have until the end of 2016 to shed their cooperative status, dropping ownership and voting restrictions that have until now shielded them from takeovers.

Banks have been discussing defensive mergers for months but haggling over top jobs and the location of headquarters has hindered deals.

Banco Popolare is Italy's fifth-largest bank with a market capitalisation of nearly 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and more than 123 billion euros in assets. At 3.7 billion euros, BPM's market value is close to that of its Verona-based rival though it has only 50 billion euros in assets.

The sources said the similar market values made it easier to find an accord between the two banks. "It could be a merger of equals," one source said.

Until recently, a deal between BPM and UBI Banca - Italy's fifth-largest bank with a 5 billion euro market value and nearly 116 billion euros in assets - had been seen as a likely consequence of last year's reforms.

The sources said a tie-up between BPM and UBI was not completely off the table but had run into trouble over the fact it could be seen as more of an outright acquisition of BPM by its bigger rival.

Though still smaller than Banco Popolare, BPM boasts a better asset quality and has strong roots in Italy's financial capital and wealthiest city Milan. Keeping its headquarter there key for BPM, several sources said.

Net problematic loans at BPM came to less than 4 billion euros at the end of September, less than a third of Banco Popolare's 14 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; writing by Valentina Za; editing by David Clarke)