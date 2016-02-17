ROME Feb 17 Italy's mafia has infiltrated huge
swathes of the country's agriculture and food business, earning
more than 16 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in 2015 from the
industry, according to a study released on Wednesday.
The report by Italy's agricultural association, Coldiretti,
the Eurispes think-tank and Agro-Food Criminal Observatory said
organised criminals were taking advantage of the prolonged
economic downturn to seize control of farmland and firms.
"They are creating a crisis for the image of Italian food in
the world, they are putting the health of consumers at risk and
putting our environment at risk," said the head of Coldiretti,
Roberto Moncalvo.
"Above all they are suffocating the business and economic
fabric of many honest companies that are being jeopardised by
this criminal activity," he told reporters.
The study showed the influence of crime gangs reached right
across the country, but they remained especially powerful in
their traditional southern bastions, such as Sicily.
In one area, Ragusa, famed for its year-round production of
tomatoes, it said mobsters had a total stranglehold on
agriculture. Contacted by Reuters, the town council of Ragusa
declined to comment on the report.
Only four of Italy's 102 provinces showed no sign of illegal
activity in the agriculture sector, said the study, which was
unveiled at a conference attended by the justice minister and a
number of the nation's top anti-mafia prosecutors.
Coldiretti said the gangsters made money in numerous ways,
including by counterfeiting prized products like virgin olive
oil and buffalo mozzarella to stealing entire herds of animals
and whole crops. They had also muscled in on distribution and
sales networks, leading to price hikes for consumers.
The report said turbulence in the banking sector and the
fall in bond yields meant that some investors were offering
funds to illegal agricultural operators, making unorthodox
investments that it termed "money dirtying".
The World Bank estimates that agriculture accounts for some
2.2 percent of Italy's gross domestic product and employs
roughly four percent of the work force.
Coldiretti is urging the government to strengthen the legal
framework to defend the nation's farmers from mafia gangs,
saying the sector could generate much more wealth if it was
freed from organised crime.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Dominic Evans)